Throwback: When Karan Johar hosted a star studded Diwali celebration with Bollywood stars

Karan Johar’s Diwali party is all about reunions. Two years ago Kjo hosted a star studded Diwali celebration at his Dharma office. Johar posted the pictures on Instagram with a caption "Diwali Pooja was full of love and great energy !! So grateful to everyone who gives us so much love and works tirelessly with us always! We are blessed"

KJo shared the pictures on social media with B-Town celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aryan, and Varun Dhawan. Other celebrities who marked their presence at the Diwali bash included Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi too graced the party.