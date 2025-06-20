Tia Mowry says being child actor "growing up in front of the world" was "tough"

Washington DC [US], June 20 : Actor Tia Mowry opened up about her experience as a child actor and the challenges she faced while being in a limelight, reported People.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A, one user asked Tia, 46, "How did your experiences as a child actor help or hurt you as a successful business woman?"

The actress and reality star responded that being a child actor, "definitely came with its pros and cons."

She added, "On the plus side, it taught me responsibility early on. By the time I got to college, I already knew what it meant to show up for work, have call times, and stay disciplined," she said of her time on the 1990s ABC sitcom Sister, Sister.

Tia mentioned, "But growing up in front of the world? That part was tough. You're still figuring out who you are, and everyone has an opinion."

"I'm grateful I had my sister and family to keep me grounded," she continued, "But... I didn't get to experience childhood the same way, especially when it came to things like dating. I was focused on work. And while I'm proud of that, I also think kids need space to just be kids and learn who they are," reported People.

When another user asked her about what she loves about acting, she explained it is the "process."

"I love how one small idea turns into something so much bigger through collaboration,' Tia added.

She later talked about the different roles played by her throught her acting career, saying, "You bring in a director, writers, set designers, wardrobe, and suddenly you're creating something powerful as a community. It's not just you, it's all of you."

Tia concluded by saying she loves seeing her performance come together in the final product. "Then comes the beautiful part: letting it go. You build these connections, these memories, and at the end, you have something to share with the world. That's what makes it so special," reported People.

Tia added that, "getting dressed up is fun too!"

Tia and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, co-starred in a number of projects in their early careers. Along with Sister, Sister, which ran from 1994 to 1999, the duo also starred in Disney's Seventeen Again in 2000, Twitches in 2005, and its sequel Twitches Too in 2007, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor