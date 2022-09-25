Ticket prices of Brahmastra reduced to Rs 100 for Navratri

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has announced slashed ticket prices for the Navratri celebrations from September 26 to September 29 for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer big budget entertainer.

On National Cinema Day, the rates were fixed at Rs 75 at all the multiplexes across the nation and now the audience will be able to watch Brahmastra for the next four days, starting from Monday, September 26 to Thursday, September 29 at Rs 100 per ticket for the Navratri celebrations. Ayan took to his Instagram and shared a small announcement video with all the details. Along with the same, he wrote, "NAVRATRI BRAHMĀSTRA SPECIAL Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about!".

He continued, "With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmāstra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!". According to Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva’s lifetime collection stands at Rs 376.77 crore till date. The number is only projected to increase as shows keep getting sold out even two weeks after release