TIFF: Karan Johar says audience’s response to ‘Kill’ was “heartening”

Toronto [Canada], September 9 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently attended the premiere of actor Lakshya's starrer action thriller film ‘Kill’ at the Toronto International Film Festival.

KJo posted a series of pictures from the star-studded evening in Toronto on his Instagram handle and shared his experience.

He wrote, “Tonight at midnight in Toronto was madness and special!!!! Crazy and manic audience responses was so heartening and exhilarating to experience!!! This non stop actioner on a moving train is a BLOODathon on steroids!! A genre film that introduces @itslakshya as a die hard commando! And @raghavjuyal as the No holds barred antagonist !!! We missed you @tanyamaniktala at TIFF! Directed by @nix_bhat ( so much to say about him but only after you see the film) produced by @sikhya and @dharmamovies …Thanks @guneetmonga @achinjain20 for being dream collaborators with @apoorva1972 and I …..can’t wait for all of you to see this NEVER MADE BEFORE film! The fight may I add is for LOVE!!! #KILL coming to F##K with your head soon!!!!”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles.

Karan informed his fans about the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. He took to his Instagram handle and posted his selfie. He wrote in the caption, “En route Toronto!!!#TIFF #KILL.”

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!”

