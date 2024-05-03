Tiffany Haddish reveals she uses fake social media account to deal with trolls

Los Angeles [US], May 3 : Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she made a fake Instagram account to track down her online trolls and sometimes even calls them on the phone.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the 'Girls Trip' star said that online bullying got so negative over the last year (with commenters calling her "pedo" and "not funny," for instance) that she hired a digital forensics analyst when death threats starting coming her way, Variety reported.

Under the name Sarah, she uses her fake account to collect the personal information of her non-robot online bullies.

"I've learned how to find people's information like I pull up the credit report, police records," Haddish said. "You can do that for USD 1.99. Sometimes, I get so mad that I'll get the phone number and I'll just call them," she said.

Tiffany said the trolls are often "shocked" she's calling.

"They'll be like, 'I can't believe you even saw that.' You did a whole video, b***h! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I'm a human being," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiffany was last seen in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' and will next be seen in Sony's 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', the fourth installment in the action franchise headlined by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The movie opens in theatres on June 7.

