Tiger Shroff announces his new film Screw Dheela with Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his next production venture Screw Dheela, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Karan also shared a teaser of the film.The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.

Karan on Monday took to social media to make the announcement and wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥" The video was Tiger Shroff flaunting his action skills fighting some goons.Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has Baaghi 4 with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will star in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Mission Majnu and Animal. Shashank Khaitan is directing Bedhadak starring Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

