Tiger Shroff flaunts ripped physique in latest video, check it out

After celebrating his birthday and having lots of cake, Tiger Shroff who is a fitness freak hit the gym on Saturday, flaunting his toned physique.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans to his new chiselled body along with a quirky caption.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "All that birthday cake making me look like a."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWpzcoIaUs/

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

Actor Ronit Boseroy wrote, "You're fishing Tigi. one word for how you're looking - explosive."

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Fisher."

On March 2, Tiger celebrated his 33rd birthday. On the occasion of actor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes.

Tiger has a huge fan following among kids and young people in the country as well as abroad. Tiger loves to post pictures of his chiselled physique and jaw-dropping videos on social media.

The action star made his debut with 'Heropanti' almost a decade ago, very few people could imagine that the actor would establish himself as one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor