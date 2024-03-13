TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Reacts to Reports of Engagement

Rumours of an engagement between Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, actors on the popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," have been circulating recently. Reports suggested that the duo had gotten engaged in Vadodara, Gujarat. However, both actors have refuted these rumours.

In a statement to the Times of India, Munmun Dutta dismissed the reports as "ridiculous, fake, and ludicrous," asserting that there is zero truth to them. She expressed frustration with the persistent circulation of false information and declined to engage further with it.

Raj Anadkat also addressed the issue through a social media post, clarifying that the news was false and baseless.

Raj Anandkat also reacted to it through a social media post that read, "Hello, everyone. Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."

Earlier, News18 had quoted a source saying, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony. They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

Read Also | Netizens React with Hilarious Jethalal Memes to Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat's Engagement Reports!

About "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah"

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," which premiered on July 28, 2008, has become one of India's most beloved sitcoms. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi and inspired by the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma," the show has garnered immense popularity for its humor and meaningful social messages. Despite the departure of lead actress Disha Vakani in 2017, the show continues to enjoy high TRP ratings and a loyal fan base.

The ensemble cast includes Dilip Joshi as Jethalal and an array of talented actors such as Nitish Bhaluni, Sacchin Shroff, Amit Bhatt, and Sunaina Faujdar. With its unique blend of comedy and social commentary, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" remains a staple in Indian television and continues to entertain audiences across the country.