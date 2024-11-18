TMKOC Star Dilip Joshi's Heated Argument with Producer Asit Kumar Modi Sparks Controversy

Veteran actor Dilip Joshi, known for his iconic role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reportedly had a heated altercation with the show’s producer, Asit Modi. The incident occurred when Joshi approached Modi to discuss his leave, but the producer allegedly avoided the conversation, choosing instead to meet actor Kush Shah, who had just wrapped his final shoot for the series.

According to a report by News18, a source close to the production revealed that Joshi, 56, felt insulted by Modi’s actions, leading to a confrontation during which the actor reportedly grabbed Modi’s collar and threatened to quit the show. The tense exchange eventually subsided after Modi managed to calm Joshi down.

The source also shared that Joshi and Modi have had disagreements in the past. One notable clash reportedly occurred during the show’s Hong Kong schedule, which was resolved by actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who is no longer part of the series. Despite these challenges, Dilip Joshi has been a cornerstone of the show for over 16 years, winning hearts with his portrayal of Jethalal Gada.