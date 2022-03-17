'To The Manor Born' star Peter Bowles passes away

Veteran British actor Peter Bowles has passed away at the age of 85.

'To The Manor Born' star died from cancer, his agency Gavin Barker Associates confirmed on their official Instagram handle.

The agency said in a statement, "The actor Peter Bowles has sadly passed away at the age of 85 from cancer. Starting his career at the Old Vice Theatre in 1956, he starred in 45 theatrical productions ending at the age of 81 in 'The Exorcist' at the Phoenix Theatre. He worked consistently on stage and screen, becoming a household name on TV as the archetypal English gent in 'To The Manor Born,' 'Only When I Laugh,' 'The Bounder' and 'Lytton's Diary,' which he devised himself. He leaves his wife of over 60 years, Sue, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sash."

The veteran actor was best known for his role in the long-running 1980s BBC sitcom 'To The Manor Born', in which he starred opposite Penelope Keith.

His credits also include the 1975 Primetime Emmy Award-nominated British drama 'Rumpole of the Bailey' in which he played the pivotal role of Sir Guthrie Featherstone.

Bowles also starred in dozens of TV, film and theatre productions, including features 'The Bank Job', 'Endless Night', and 'Lilting' among several others.

The veteran actor was also the winner of ITV Personality of the Year in 1983 and The Golden Gate Award at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Peter Bowles is survived by his wife and three children.

( With inputs from ANI )

