Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Formula One movie

Los Angeles [US], June 2 : Get ready to witness Brad Pitt and Tobias Menzies sharing screen space in Formula One movie.

The update has been shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kerry Condon and Damson Idris were earlier announced to appear in the untitled feature from the filmmaking team behind Top Gun: Maverick, with Joseph Kosinski set to direct and produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

The details regarding Menzies' role have not been disclosed yet.

The Formula One racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Condon is set to play the team's technical director, overseeing the design and development of a sophisticated race car.

In addition to Bruckheimer and Kosinski, producers include Chad Oman and Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo production banner, while Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Apple is currently working with Pitt and his Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed feature, in which he stars alongside George Clooney.

The Formula One film will receive theatrical distribution, with an exclusive and global run of at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ platform. The tech giant, which counts the Cannes-bound Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon as upcoming movies, has been gearing up to release more films theatrically.

