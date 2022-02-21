Tollywood actress Kriti Garg to romance Ravi Bhatia in Bollywood debut 'Zufash'

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actress Kriti Garg known for featuring in Tollywood movies like 'Bhanu, '2 Hours Love' and 'Raahu', is excited to make her Bollywood debut opposite actor Ravi Bhatia.

The actress will essay the titular role in upcoming movie 'Zufash', directed by Naseem Khan and Sakib Shaikh.

She says: "I'm really delighted to be part of the movie. I'm playing the role of Zufash. My charecter is really interesting and challenging. It has different shades and is a kind of dream role for me. Earlier I shot for a Hindi movie, which could not release for its own reason. But as they call it destiny. I'm lucky to finally make my Bollywood debut."

The film also stars popular actors like Mushtaq Kak, Amit Antil, and Vikas Shukla, among others and is produced by Yahya Ibrahim.

Ibrahim who is also making his debut in filmmaking says: "For me it was for the first time to experience shoots and the process of making a film. It was unplanned decision to unite with the team. When Naseem bhai (director) came to me with the story idea, it really excited me."

'Zufash' is scheduled to release later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor