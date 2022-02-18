Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth to reunite for film based on graphic novel

Los Angeles, Feb 18 The legendary team of the 1994 hit 'Forrest Gump' - actor Tom Hanks, filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Eric Roth, is set to reunite after 30 years for an upcoming movie based on the innovative graphic novel, 'Here', reports Variety.

The novel, which was published in 2014 by illustrator and comics innovator Richard McGuire, is set in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years.

As per Variety, the new project would mark the first time where all three will reunite since they came together for the 1994 classic, which clinched six Oscars, with Hanks (best actor), Zemeckis (best director) and Roth (best adapted screenplay) each taking home a statuette, in addition to the film's best picture win.

News of the developing projects comes hours after the Hanks-starring comedy 'A Man Called Otto' bagged a $60 million acquisition deal by Sony Pictures making it the largest deal to date at the virtual European Film Market. Hanks was also in the headlines earlier following the trailer release of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'.

