Tom Hanks-starrer 'A Man Called Otto' adds new cast members

Emmy-nominated actor Cameron Britton and 'Trainwreck' star Mike Birbiglia have joined the cast of 'A Man Called Otto', featuring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Britton and Birbiglia have joined previously announced cast members including Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, reported Deadline.

The upcoming film will be directed by Marc Forster with two-time Oscar nominee David Magee adapting the screenplay from Fredrik Backman's novel 'A Man Called Ove' - with the titular character being renamed to reflect the shift to an American setting.

Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios is producing the film with Rita Wilson and Hanks and his Playtone partner Gary Goetzman. Forster and Renee Wolfe will serve as executive producers via their production company 2DUX2. SF Studios is also fully financing the project. Magee is also executive producing.

'A Man Called Otto' will tell the story of Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticising and judging his exasperated neighbours. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside down.

The novel, 'A Man Called Ove', has been translated into over 40 languages. SF Studios then successfully adapted the book into a Swedish film, written and directed by Hannes Holm, which was the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the US in 2016, and went on to be nominated for two Oscars and won Best Comedy at the European Film Awards.

Sony Pictures will release the film in theatres on December 25, 2022.

Coming back to Britton, he is best known for his Emmy-nominated work on Netflix's 'Mindhunter'. The actor most recently wrapped the Gloria Sanchez Productions/Netflix limited series 'The Woman in the House', opposite Kristen Bell and starred in Hulu's 'Shrill' opposite Aidy Bryant.

His other credits include Spectrum/Lionsgate Television's 'Manhunt: Deadly Games', Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy', and Fede Alvarez's 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'.

Talking about Birbiglia, he has appeared in 'Trainwreck', 'The Fault in Our Stars', 'Orange is the New Black' and 'Billions'. He is also the writer, director and star of 'Sleepwalk With Me' and 'Don't Think Twice'.

He has written and performed a series of award-winning solo plays including 'The New One', which went to Broadway and was filmed for Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

