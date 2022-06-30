Tom Hiddleston and fiancee Zawe Ashton expecting first child together

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancee, Zawe Ashton, will soon embrace parenthood. Hiddleston had confirmed his engagement to the actress earlier in June, and now the couple have confirmed that they are expecting their first child together as the latter made a stunning red carpet debut with a baby bump at the premiere of her upcoming movie, "Mr. Malcolm’s List."

Zawe attended the premiere on Wednesday night in New York City, flaunting her baby bump for the first time while wearing an off-shoulder gown. Rumours of the star's pregnancy and engagement went viral after fans on social media spotted the huge diamond ring on her finger at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Hiddleston had proposed to his co-star after three years of dating.