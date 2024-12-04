Tori Spelling reveals she "didn't talk" to Luke Perry "for months" after argument between him, her ex-boyfriend

Washington [US], December 4 : Actor Tori Spelling recalled that she struggled to move on from an alleged "awful" brawl between Luke Perry and her boyfriend in the 90s, reported People.

On the recent episode of her 'Misspelling' podcast, the actress discussed how she didn't speak to her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star, who died at the age of 52 in 2019 from a stroke for months following a fight between him and her then-boyfriend Nick Savalas, whom she dated from 1992 to 1995.

"There was an infamous fight that happened at one of the Christmas Eve parties between when I had the bad boyfriend," she said.

When asked what triggered the altercation, she stated, "It was the way he treated me. It was just like... everyone had had enough, and Luke was truly like a big brother to me when I was young."

"We started not talking for a while because he was like, 'I couldn't watch you go through this and you were like family to me. And seeing this guy, the way he treated you just wasn't OK, and I couldn't stand by anymore,'" she said of Perry.

"The former reality star recalled what sparked the disagreement between the two at the holiday party, alleging, "I came in with Nick. ... Luke couldn't hide [his dislike]. When Nick would say hi, he would look away and walk away," reported People.

"I don't know what exactly happened, but I think Nick approached Luke to be like, 'What's up?'" she continued to claim. "I don't know what happened next. ... In all fairness, Nick instigated it. But Luke was like, 'I love you so much, I can't take this anymore.'"

In the aftermath of the argument, she explained, "Luke and I didn't talk for months on set... because I was pissed. I was upset."

However, very soon she realized that her costar was "right," adding, "He was just trying to protect me and save me from this."

Spelling previously spoke out about the incident in a social media tribute to Perry in October 2021, reported People.

