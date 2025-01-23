"Toughest shoot yet" says Raj & DK after wrapping shoot of 'The Family Man 3', shares celebration photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Filmmakers Raj & DK have wrapped up the shooting for the highly anticipated third season of The Family Man. Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the directors described it as the toughest shoot of their careers.

Raj & DK's joint directorial 'The Family Man' is one of the highly acclaimed OTT series of India. The third season is expected to premiere in Diwali 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the latest update on the development of the third season, Raj & DK have announced that the shooting of the series has been wrapped today. He called it the toughest shoot of his life yet and paid his gratitude to the crew for being with him till the end.

In the photos shared on Instagram, the lead cast including Manoj Banjapyee were seen celebrating the achievement by having a fun Karaoke session and cake-cutting ceremony.

Manoj was seen in a dapper look as he donned an all-black outfit which included a shirt and a trouser.

While sharing the photos, the directors wrote, "It's a wrap on Season 3 of The Family Man! Thank you to the wonderful crew and cast for going through with the toughest shoot yet!"

As for the recently wrapped shooting, the team of Family Man visited Nagaland where they met with Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along. in September last year.

In May 2024, the makers officially announced the commencement of the shoot for the third season of 'The Family Man'.

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. Gul Panag is also a part of the new season.

'The Family Man: Season 1' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor