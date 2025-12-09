'Toxic' makers drop intense new poster, showing Yash in rugged and bloodied avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Marking the official countdown to 'Rocking Star' Yash's upcoming film, the makers have finally unveiled a brand-new poster for 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

In an intense avatar, the poster presents Yash in a rugged look, posing in a bloody bathtub and flexing his chiselled biceps. Although his face is not visible, he gazes outside, illuminated by a streak of light.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSB_yzDjA99/

His body is adorned with tattoos, delivering a powerful vibe that hints at his character. Fans have been eagerly praising this striking image.

With exactly 100 days remaining for its grand release on March 19, 2026, Toxic will hit theatres during a significant festive period, overlapping with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, which offers a strong four-day holiday box-office window.

In the meantime, the makers also spotlighted the accomplished technicians shaping the film's ambitious vision.

The cinematography is led by National Award winner Rajeev Ravi, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his previous collaboration with Yash on KGF. Ujwal Kulkarni oversees the editing, and TP Abid is in charge of production design. Bringing an international touch, Hollywood action director JJ Perrycelebrated for his work on John Wick, along with National award-winning action director Anbariv, has crafted some of the film's most significant action sequences, as per the press release.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

The film is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

It is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor