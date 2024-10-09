TP Madhavan Passes Away: Celebrated Malayalam Actor Dies In Kerala at 88

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kollam. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The actor was 88. TP Madhavan was a prominent figure in the Malayalam industry during the ’80s and ’90s, and had featured in over 600 films. The actor began his career at the age of 40, after he met with actor Madhu. He debuted in the 1975 film Raagam. He first played villain roles, followed by comic roles.

He eventually switched to character roles. TP Madhavan was also selected for the Indian Army, but he had to withdraw after he fractured his hands. Apart from acting, Madhavan was also the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Before acting, TP Madhavan ran advertising agencies in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In later years, he faced difficult times, living in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram before a serial director took him to Gandhi Bhavan. Afterwards, he made a few more appearances in serials and films. In recent years, Madhavan has been suffering from age-related ailments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials.