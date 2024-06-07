Trailer of Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah's 'Bad Cop' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : The trailer of Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah's 'Bad Cop' has been unveiled.

Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita are also a part of the series.

Official synopsis of the series read, "Gulshan Devaiah swiftly steps into the double role of twins Karan & Arjun, who are polar opposites and choose a path of their own. Karan, a power-packed cop and Arjun, a witty thief find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever. Anurag Kashyap effortlessly essays the role of the deadly, manipulative and lethal, Kazbe Mama, leaving us wanting for more. A righteous cop, Harleen Sethi takes on the role of Devika. Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita star in significant roles in this thriller."

Talking about the series, Director Aditya Datt said, "Bad Cop is like your original cult masala stories with a captivating storyline, a deadly villain and your hero in a double role. I have always been an avid watcher of twin dramas, so when I was working on Bad Cop with Rensil, Aradhana and the team at Fremantle India, we knew this element would be our hook. We have designed the action and chase sequences from scratch and have hoped to provide the audiences a larger than life viewing experience. With actors like Anurag, Gulshan, Harleen and Saurabh, we wanted to bring a sense of realism to the story. They are all actors who come from a very different school of cinema and what they bring to the table, no one else can. Audiences are in for a treat and I hope they enjoy this one."

On what fans can expect from his character, Anurag Kashyap said, "Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role. Fremantle India and Aditya are great collaborators and this show has brought to light a very different side of me."

He added, " I had no process for Kazbe, infact I was inspired by Nana Patekar from Parinda and Irrfan Khan from Haasil. I take the script only before I shoot it and the dialogue writer would help me how to approach it. It's cathartic for me to play a negative character and I take it all out of my system.I hope audiences enjoy me in this avatar."

Bad Cop will begin streaming from June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

