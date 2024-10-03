Trailer of Prajakta Koli, Shreyas Talpade, Sumeet Vyas starrer anthology 'Zindaginama' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Makers of the upcoming series 'Zindaginama' unveiled the intriguing trailer on Thursday.

'Zindaginama', is a journey of one life with many challenges through 6 unique stories titled Bhanwar, Swagatam, One+One, Caged, Puppet Show, and Purple Duniyathis anthology explores the emotional landscapes of those living with mental illness. Each story unfolds with an intensity that draws you in, revealing the courage it takes to confront and survive these struggles.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "It's okay to not be okay! Presenting Zindaginama - A collection of six stories of hope & strength! Streaming from 10th October on Sony LIV #ZindaginamaOnSonyLIV."

The series features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, Lilette Dubey, Shreyas Talpade, Anjali Patil, Sumeet Vyas, Ivanka Das, Mohammad Samad, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sayandeep Sengupta, Tanmay Dhanania, and Shruti Seth. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Sukriti Tyagi, Mitakshara Kumar, Danny Mamik, Rakhee Sandilya, and Sahaan, the series brings personal journeys to life, showcasing not only the battles the characters face but also the strength they discover along the way.

Applause Entertainment presents Zindaginama, AntiMatter production, conceptualised by Mpower.

The anthology series will stream on Sony LIV from October 10, 2024.

