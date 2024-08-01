Trailer Of Suman Kumar's Directorial Debut 'Raghu Thatha' Featuring Keerthy Suresh, Released

Writer & Director Suman Kumar, renowned writer of acclaimed OTT projects like Family Man, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs, makes a bold transition into the world of theatrical cinema. The official trailer release of his much-anticipated Tamil movie 'Raghu Thatha,' featuring National Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, dropped today.

Taking to Instagram, Suman Kumar shared the exciting trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect from his first theatrical debut as a director. The movie has already generated considerable buzz, thanks to its intriguing premise.

Raghu Thatha' marks a new chapter in Suman Kumar's career, as he ventures into the world of big-screen cinema, bringing his unique vision and narrative style to a broader audience.The film is set to release on August 15th, 2024, in theaters across India. 'Raghu Thatha' promises to be a standout addition to the South Indian film landscape. Don’t miss the chance to experience this cinematic journey in theatres near you.