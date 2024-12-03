Trailer of 'Zero Se Restart' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of 'Zero Se Restart', which chronicles the making of his 2023 film 12th Fail.

The trailer showcased the film's behind-the-scenes moments, featuring candid shots of Vikrant Massey.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote on Instagram, "Get ready for a glimpse into the madness that led to the creation of one of the most loved films of Indian Cinema! #ZeroSeRestartTrailer out now! #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

The Zero Se Restart trailer opens with Vidhu Vinod Chopra winning the Best Director award for 12th Fail, receiving appreciation from stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "The audiences have no idea what they are in for! Zero Se Restart offers an unfiltered glimpse into a world never seen before. It's raw, real, and honest, delivering pure entertainment every step of the way."

The film recently made an impressive debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, receiving a standing ovation from an enthralled audience. It delves into the intricate process of how '12th Fail' evolved from its inception to its completion, showcasing BTS footage from the sets.

The documentary film is narrated, edited and directed by Jaskunwar Kohli. It will be out on December 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor