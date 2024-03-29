Trailer out of Juhi Parmar-Rajesh Kumar's third season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Actors Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Kumar are back with the third season of 'Yeh Meri Family'.

Set in the spring of 1995, the third season promises to take audiences down a heart-warming memory lane with the Awasthi family as they bring to life the story of a typical Indian household, read a statement.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer, which takes audience back in time to the spring of the 90s. It evokes nostalgia for the good old days and unbreakable friendships, with every moment beautifully blending warmth, humor, and nostalgia.

Juhi Parmar, who plays the character of Neerja, shared her thoughts on the series, "I believe that people nowadays are looking for relatable storylines and characters, and Yeh Meri Family is one such show that evokes a variety of emotions. Blending a compelling plot with 90s nostalgia, the show is heavy on emotions and circumstances that we have all experienced. Considering the overwhelming support, we received from viewers for the past seasons, we are thrilled to announce the third season. This season's point of view differs from the previous seasons as it is narrated by the family's youngest member, a 10-year-old. We hope the audience likes the show as much as we did while creating it."

Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, also shared what fans can expect from the third season.

"We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of 'Yeh Meri Family' for its third season, capturing the essence of 90s nostalgia once again. Following the tremendous success of YMF 1&2, this season dives into the enchanting world of monsoons, promising our viewers an immersive journey down memory lane. As the 13th TVF show to cross its third season milestone, 'Yeh Meri Family' continues to resonate with audiences, reaffirming our commitment to delivering compelling storytelling that stands the test of time," he said.

The third season will be out on Amazon miniTV on April 4. Anngad Raaj and Hetal Gada also feature in the show.

