'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ trailer promises engaging mix of Bollywood nostalgia, guns & goons

Mumbai, July 9 The trailer of the upcoming streaming show ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

It follows the story of a man who dives into a misadventure involving guns and sweet-toothed goons.

The series is a hat-tip to Bollywood nostalgia, where each character brings their own secret masala to the saucy ride.

Sharing his experience of working on the show, creator and showrunner Puneet Krishna said: "Working on ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ was a joyride through the unpredictable. Crafting comedy, in particular, is a delicate balance of timing and relatability. Tribhuvan Mishra isn't just a character; he's a journey through the absurdities of life.”

He added: “This show belongs to every single person who worked on it and brought this story to life with all heart. We embraced the challenge of weaving humour into a narrative that explores unconventional themes that can be refreshingly different in the Indian context.”

On creating the songs for the series, producer and music composer Ram Sampath shared: “It was like composing a symphony for a circus! Each note had to capture the whimsy, tension, and sheer madness of Tribhuvan's journey. Can’t wait to share it with the audience.”

‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ will drop on on July 18 on Netflix.

