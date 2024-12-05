Tripti Dimri Beats Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt To Become IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Star of 2024 – Full List

Actress Tripti Dimri, known for her role in the film Animal, has claimed the top spot on IMDb's list of the most popular Indian star for 2024. The ranking, which is based on actual page views from over 250 million viewers worldwide, places Dimri ahead of Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Dimri's rise to fame this year has been marked by her performances in three films: Bad News, Vicky Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. These roles have earned her widespread appreciation from audiences both in India and internationally.

The top 10 most popular Indian celebrities of 2024 according to IMDb are:

Tripti Dimri Deepika Padukone Ishaan Khatter Shah Rukh Khan Shobhita Dhulipala Sharvari Wagh Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Samantha Alia Bhatt Prabhas

Read Also | Alia Bhatt's action thriller 'Jigra' set for OTT release on December 6

"The IMDb list of the most famous Indian artists of 2024 reflects the diverse Indian entertainment industry, with the inclusion of both established veterans and emerging talented artists. Our annual list mirrors the changing interests of the global audience and demonstrates how veteran actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to attract viewers, while new actors like Tripti Dimri and Sharvari Wagh are also capturing attention. This year's list highlights the growing international recognition of Indian films and their actors," said Yamini Patodia, Head of IMDb India.

Tripti Dimri thanked her fans for their unwavering support. It’s such a pinch-me moment! 🥹✨ What a Wonderful year it’s been! 🫶🏻 Thank you @imdb_in for this recognition. I’m so thankful for the amazing people I got to work with, who trusted me with characters that are messy, real, and so close to my heart. And to everyone who showed me so much love this year, thank you," she wrote on Instagram.