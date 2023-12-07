Triptii Dimri opens up on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

Actress Triptii Dimri has received immense praise for her role in the movie 'Animal,'. Her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor, sparking a lot of conversation. In a recent interview with India Today, she shared her experience of filming intimate scene, recalling her discussion with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Triptii mentioned how he presented the scene's vision and allowed her the freedom to decide her comfort level. She expressed, "Sandeep described a scene he wanted to shoot in a visually stunning way, similar to a 'Beauty and the Beast' imagery. He made sure I understood the concept and assured me of adjustments if needed. Seeing the references, I felt more at ease because I realized its importance for the characters."

Triptii emphasized the importance of a helping environment for intimate scenes, she added, "Creating the right atmosphere and how people around you make you feel comfortable matters a lot. I am grateful that in both movies 'Bulbul' and 'Animal,' my directors ensured that I was comfortable or not. While the shooting team made sure only a few people were present in the room, even they were asked to turn off monitors. During the intimate scene in 'Animal,' Ranbir would check in with me, and these small gestures matter a lot."

'Animal' released on December 1, is a massive hit at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Arjan Vailly Singh who is not on good terms with his father Balbir Singh played by Anil Kapoor.