Triptii Dimri’s birthday, actress reveals plans

Mumbai, Feb 23 Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame with her performance in the series 'Bulbbul' and is prepping for 'Qala', has turned 28 on Wednesday. The actress has revealed her birthday plans.

Triptii said: "I am a birthday person. A week before my birthday I start getting butterflies in my stomach. And I don't want that day to be, an ordinary day. I expect it to be special. And I expect that from my friends and family. The idea is to, again, be surrounded by my loved ones, have fun and do something different on the day."

Talking about her plans, she revealed: "Like every year, I plan to go out with my friends. That's something I do every year. I'm big on adventure. And I like to go for treks and be in nature. It makes me happy. And on my birthday, I'd like to do something, you know, that would make me happy."

"Unfortunately, my family's not going to be here this time, because they're in Delhi, and they won't be able to make it. But I do have some close friends in Mumbai. And I'll go out with them for a day or two."

Triptii made her acting debut with a small role in the film 'Poster Boy' in 2017 and gained visibility with her role in the romantic tragedy 'Laila Majnu' the next year. However, it was her role in the OTT-released horror thriller 'Bulbbul' that won her critical appreciation too, along with popularity.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil in 'Qala', which is produced by actress Anushka Sharma.

