Trisha Krishnan Sends Defamation Notice To Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju Over Derogatory Remarks

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has taken legal action against former AIADMK member AV Raju, serving him a defamation notice for making derogatory remarks against her. Trisha shared images of the notice on her social media platforms, expressing gratitude to those who supported her during this incident.

AV Raju, who had previously been expelled from the AIADMK, faced severe backlash on social media, with netizens demanding an apology for his inappropriate comments directed at Trisha. In the shared legal notice, Trisha's legal team demands compensation from Raju, although the specific amount is blurred. The notice explicitly instructs Raju to refrain from making any further defamatory statements about Trisha and urges him to issue an unconditional apology within 24 hours.

Previously, Trisha publicly condemned AV Raju for his inappropriate remarks, stating, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."

This incident comes after a similar controversy involving Trisha and actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who made derogatory comments about not having a specific scene with her. Trisha, reacting strongly to such remarks, remains committed to taking legal action against those who engage in defamation or inappropriate behavior.

On the professional front, Trisha Krishnan is gearing up for her debut in the digital space with the upcoming show 'Brinda.' Additionally, she is set to appear in 'Thug Life' alongside Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi.