Truck Driver arrested in connection with actor Deep Sidhu's death

In a major development, Haryana police has arrested a truck driver in connection with the death of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who died in an accident on February 15.After his demise, his brother Surjeet filed an FIR against the truck driver, with whose vehicle Deep’s car collided. The complaint was lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). Now reports have come that the driver who was at large, has been arrested by the police from the Delhi Bypass.

According to the reports, the accused driver has been identified as Qasim Khan, a resident of Singar village. The driver reportedly was transporting coal from Ahmedabad to Muzaffarnagar at the time of the accident. SHO of Kharkhoda, Jaspal Singh said that during the questioning, the accused has admitted that his negligence led to the misfortune incident. The accused has reportedly mentioned that the truck was moving and he hit the brake due to negligence, following which Deep’s car rammed into the vehicle’s rear. Deep Sidhu was driving the vehicle, a white Scorpio, when the incident took place and was travelling with close friend Reena Rai, who survived the accident. Deep Sidhu was cremated at Threeke village in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

