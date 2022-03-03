True connections transcend gender, age: 'Dosti Anokhi' actor Rajendra Gupta

Mumbai, March 3 Veteran TV actor Rajendra Gupta, who essays the central character of Jagannath Mishra in 'Dosti Anokhi', believes that much like the essence of the show, true friendships and connections transcend gender and age.

Elaborating more on the same, he shares: "Sometimes our greatest friends are those we don't expect. The people who slip into our lives barely make a ripple at first however a connection is felt and a bond is built and before you know it, they become the entire current to our ocean. True friends are the ones who stand by us, who we spend our time with, who make us laugh, who teach us things we didn't know we needed to learn."

'Dosti Anokhi' is a show that revolves around the bond of friendship between an elderly man Jagannath Mishra (played by Rajendra Gupta) and a young girl Purvi (essayed by Ismeet Kohli).

"It's the kind of friendship which is the most beautiful - the kind we don't plan for. Similarly in the show, Purvi (Ismeet Kohli) brings this freshness in the lives of this elderly couple who are in the autumn of their lives. While she is a stranger to Jagannath and Kusum, a young Purvi happens to grow fond of them and starts treating them like her own family," he adds.

"The upcoming track will showcase this beautiful moment where Purvi feels the pain this elderly couple goes through and stands up for Jagannath who has been insulted by an employee at the pension office for being an old man. She fights for his respect even though she is a stranger to them. Relationships should not be decided by age or gender - meaningful friendships and connections transcend all of that."

'Dosti Anokhi' airs on Sony TV.

