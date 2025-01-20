“Truly Inspiring!” Boman Irani Shares a Sweet Tribute by Talented Kids

ctor Boman Irani popularly known for his roles in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and 3 idiots recently shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram that’s sure to bring a smile to your face. A group of kids came together to give the beloved actor a special tribute by enacting some of his most iconic scenes and grooving to one of his movie songs. Their enthusiasm and effort were written all over their performances, and it clearly warmed up Boman Irani's heart, who couldn’t stop smiling.

What made the moment even more memorable was Boman joining in the fun singing along and sharing a few light-hearted moments with the kids. And right beside him, as always, was his biggest cheerleader, Zenobia. She was all smiles, clearly proud and soaking in the joy of the moment.

He took to Instagram to share the moments from the wonderful evening: " The stage belonged to these incredible kids, and they owned every moment of it! From skits to plays inspired by some of my most cherished films, their performances were full of heart, creativity, and soul. A big shout out to the amazing talents from CHILD Reach, Citi Academy, VMS Learning Center, Reach School, Little Hearts, and Special Hangout for putting together such a spectacular evening. Truly unforgettable and deeply inspiring! 😊"