"Truth always wins": Sooraj Pancholi reacts after court finds actor no guilty in Jiah Khan Death Case

A special CBI court on Friday acquitted Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Judge AS Sayyad acquitted the film star due to paucity of evidence. Jiah Khan, 25, was found hanging at her Mumbai home in 2013. Her boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was arrested for abetment to suicide after a letter by Jiah Khan revealed their tumultuous relationship.Soon after the court announced the verdict, Sooraj took to Instagram stories to post, The truth always wins with a folding hands and heart emoji adding the #GodIsGreat.

On June 3, 2013, Jiah, a resident of the United States, was found dead in her Juhu home. On the basis of a six-page letter allegedly written by Jiah Khan, police later detained Sooraj Pancholi and charged him with aiding suicide. According to Jiah*s mother Rabia Khan, the actress had told her that Pancholi abused her verbally and physically. In October 2013, Rabia moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.Pancholi made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the film Hero in 2015. The film was backed by Salman Khan who launched Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. Pancholi was later seen in the film Time to Dance that came out in the year 2019.