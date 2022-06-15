Tulsi Kumaar croons Lofi reverb version of 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Mumbai, June 15 The Lofi reverb version of 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' - the popular romantic track from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', crooned by Tulsi Kumaar was released on Wednesday.

The song composed by hit machine Pritam has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who is known for inking some iconic songs like 'Pardesi' (Dev D), 'Channa Mereya' (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), 'Dangal' amongst several others.

Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumaar said, "'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' is a beautiful song that lent itself perfectly to this Lofi rendition. The set, the vibe, the music video and all the elements within it are super dreamy and I hope audiences enjoy it."

Lofi music has been around for many years, but its popularity has exploded in recent times. The latest rendition has been arranged by Lijo George.

Pritam, who has composed the song, said in a statement, "Tulsi Kumaar lends a special quality to this track with her innocent tone and melodious voice. Look forward to how audiences react to this version."

The music video of the track, conceptualised and directed by Sumit Baruah, is set against a transcendent background, reminiscent of spring and straight out of a whimsical dream.

Producer Bhushan Kumar mentioned, "The romantic track 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was very well accepted by audiences. We decided to surprise them with this unplugged, reverb version of the love song in Tulsi Kumaar's soulful voice."

'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin (Lofi Revibed)' is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor