TV actor Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy on Mother's Day; Smriti Irani, Hina Khan send love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : What could be a better occasion than Mother's Day to embrace motherly instincts? Popular television actor Aashka Goradia Goble announced her pregnancy through an adorable social media post on Sunday.

The actor posted a video of a sea beach. As the water recedes on the shore, a message gets reflected on the screen. The message read, "Beach baby is on the way... we are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love and blessings, Aashka and Brent."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Aashka wrote in the caption, "On this Mother's Day - this becomes even more special!

"Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!" Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video."

Many television actors congratulated Aashka with good wishes. Smriti Ir wished her best. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Babyyyyyy congratulations." Hina Khan wrote, "Mashallah congratulations."

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Congratulations to you both!! What a news!" Apart from them, Juhi Parmar, Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra and many celebs wished her.

Aashka married Brent Goble on 1 December 2017 in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brent is a businessman by profession. Aashka gained fame for her role of Kumud in 'Kkusum' and Kalavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. She also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'. Recently she acted in 'Daayan.'

