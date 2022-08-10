TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar welcomes baby boy with wife Vinny Arora

Popular TV couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcomed a baby boy to their family.

The 'Kundali Bhagya' actor announced the news of their baby in an Instagram Collab post with his wife and actor Vinny on Wednesday.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "It's a BOY #babydhoopar."

The picture shared by the actor reads, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-22 Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj."

The comments section flooded with congratulatory messages.

Actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Wowwwww.. congratulations you two."

His wife also reacted, "All of God's grace in one tiny face."

The 'Main Tera Hero' actor wrote, "God bless... Love to 3of u... Mumma-Papa... N little angel."

The 'Jamai Raja' show actor Shiny Doshi dropped a sweet comment, "Wohhhooooo congratulations guy. loads of love to the little one. See you super soon."

Actors Tina Datta and Adaa Khan same comments "Congratulations" with heart emoji.

Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of 'Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016.

As per a source, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and Paras Kalnawat are confirmed to showcase their dancing skills on one of the most popular dance reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja'

Dheeraj Dhoopar along with Surbhi Chandna will be seen in the lead roles of Colors' new show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

He also expressed his excitement about the show, "My role in the show is extremely exciting and it challenges me as an actor. And that is what I look for, every time I take up something new. This also gives my fans and followers a chance to see me in a never seen avatar. My audience will also be treated with something new when it comes to my style."

( With inputs from ANI )

