"TV shows are just getting regressive every day" says Archana Puran Singh on Indian television

Actress Archana Puran Singh who is currently judging The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Tv opened up about the Indian television series and said the quality of television needs to be improve. In her recent interview, she said "TV shows are just getting regressive every day. When I did a show, Mr Ya Mrs, in the late 80s, women were shown to step out, work, and earn for the family and the husband had the role of looking after house jobs. I am not saying that it should be a practice but it was a progressive show, which talked about role reversals. Can we show anything close to that now?"

"Currently, TV shows portray how the woman is always crying, touching people's feet, and always sacrificing her needs and wants before others. It is a woman-centric medium and shows revolve around women but they are playing characters, which are not progressive. We need a big change in the content and the way women are portrayed on television" she added.

In her earlier interview, she also talked about the memes she faces when anything happens to the previous judge of the show Navjot Singh Sidhu, the leader recently lost the elections in Punjab after which people started to make memes on Archana and Sidhu to which Archana said, "I find it strange that when something happens to Sidhu, people start making my memes on social media. This is not the last work assignment I have. I am enjoying judging Kapil Sharma's show now and people should just laugh out the jokes."