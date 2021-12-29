Twinkle Khanna turned 48today, let's recall the most iconic love story of her and Akshay Kumar

Author Twinkle Khanna turned 48 today. The former actor who turned as the best author is going to celebrate her birthday on 29th December 2021.

Twinkle is the daughter late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, she is the wife of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, the duo is one of the best couple of Bollywood. And on the occasion of her birthday let's recall the evergreen love story of iconic duo.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle first met on the sets of Filmfare, and Khiladi fell in love with his lady at the first moment only, he himself told this in an interview Akshay said, I met Twinkle for the first time during a photo session with Jayesh Seth for Filmfare. I still have that photograph. Thank you Filmfare!

But it was the sets of Khiladi where two of them actually fallen in love with one another. And in 2001 the couple tied the knot in the intimate low-key wedding. The duo got married at their designer friends, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s residence, with the presence of freinds and family, there were only 50 people present on their wedding that too for only two hours.

After which the couple is happily living they have been together for almost two decades now and also have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay is one of the most successful actor in Bollywood industry whereas, Twinkle has made her name in writing world she is famously known for her debut novel Mrs Funnybones.