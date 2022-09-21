Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on Raju Srivastava's tragic death

Comedian Raju Srivastav passes away, he was 58. He was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following cardiac arrest.The news about his demise was confirmed by his family.Soon after the news of his demise went viral celebs took to social media to offer their condolences.

Rest in peace @RajuShrivastav bhai you will be missed forever thank you for making us all laugh through your work ! #rajusrivastava Jackwa Aur Jilwa by Raju Shrivastav https://t.co/T1MVVZ1EX7 via @YouTube — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 21, 2022

It’s really heartbreaking #RajuSrivastav bhai. Gone too soon. No no nooooo 😢😢😢😢. You will always be missed. #riprajubhai. — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) September 21, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of dear Raju Shrivastav. What a talent! To make people laugh is the hardest thing to do. You accomplished it with grace! You will be missed! Rest in peace sir! ❤️ — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) September 21, 2022



