Udhayanidhi's next movie, an action thriller, gets a title: 'Kalaga Thalaivan'

Chennai, July 26 Director Magizh Thirumeni's much-awaited action thriller, featuring actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, has been titled "Kalaga Thalaivan".

Red Giant Movies, Udhayanidhi's production house helming the film, on Tuesday tweeted a video poster in which the title was displayed. "Presenting 'Kalaga Thalaivan' starring Udhaynidhi Stalin and Nidhi Aggarwal, directed by Magizh Thirumeni," the tweet said.

This is the first time that Aggarwal has been cast opposite Udhayanidhi, who, incidentally, completed 15 years in filmmaking on Tuesday.

The film, which has music by Arrol Corelli, will see K. Dilraj behind the camera. Sources close to the film unit say that it has been shot in its entirety and post-production work is now on.

Magizh Thirumeni and Udhayanidhi's previous films "Thadam" and "Nenjukku Needhi", respectively were big hits, hence the raised audience expectations from their upcoming venture.

