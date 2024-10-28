Uma Thurman, Phoebe Dynevor all set to star in 'The Housekeeper'

Washington [US], October 28 : Actors Uma Thurman, Phoebe Dynevor and Anthony Hopkins are all set to star in the period drama 'The Housekeeper', reported Deadline.

Set in 1930s Cornwall, UK, the film will follow the illicit relationship of a Polish housekeeper and a famous novelist.

Notes On A Scandal and Iris filmmaker Richard Eyre directs, with Julia Taylor-Stanley and Kevin Loader producing from a scenario by British novelist Rose Tremain.

"The story is inspired by Tremain's short story in which a young woman is horrified to discover, after a brief sexual encounter with Daphne du Maurier, that she is the model for Mrs Danvers in the writer's classic work Rebecca," as shared by Deadline.

Dynevor will play Du Maurier, Thurman the housekeeper and Hopkins the wealthy and widowed Lord DeWithers.

Talking about Uma, she is known for 'Henry & June' (1990), 'The Truth About Cats & Dogs' (1996), 'Batman & Robin' (1997), 'Gattaca' (1997), 'Les Miserables' (1998), 'Paycheck' (2003), 'The Producers' (2005), 'My Super Ex-Girlfriend' (2006), among others.

Phoebe Dynevor has acted in 'Bridgerton', 'The Colour Room', and she is all set to be seen in 'I Heart Murder'. Anthony Hopkins is known for 'The Lion in Winter'(1968), 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977), and 'The Elephant Man' (1980). He won two Academy Awards for Best Actor for playing Hannibal Lecter in 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991) and an Octogenarian with dementia in 'The Father' (2020).

