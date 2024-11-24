UMB Mrs. India first runner-up Akshita Sharma meets Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 24 : UMB Mrs. India first runner-up Akshita Sharma on Sunday met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla to share her experiences from the competition.

The Chief Minister congratulated Akshita on her remarkable achievement and praised her for bringing laurels to Himachal Pradesh.

Akshita Sharma, who hails from Rohru in Shimla district, currently works as a banker in Chandigarh. She completed her schooling at Tara Hall School, Shimla, and pursued higher education at Panjab University.

Akshita was accompanied by her husband, Pradhyut Sunta, their son Abir, and other family members during the meeting.

Recently, Akshita shared an emotional post on Instagram expressing her gratitude and experiences from the competition held earlier this month.

She wrote, "Walking back into my hometown today feels like a dream come truea moment of pride, joy, and gratitude that I will treasure forever. Bringing home the 1st Runner-Up title of UMB Pageants Mrs. India 2024 is not just a personal victory but a shared celebration of all the love and support I've received."

"This achievement is not just mineit's ours. To my incredible family and my loving in-laws, thank you for being my pillars of strength, for believing in me, and for standing by me through every step of this journey. Your unwavering support, love, and encouragement have made this dream possible. To everyone welcoming me home with such warmth and joy, I'm truly humbled and overwhelmed. This title is a reflection of all your love, prayers, and faith in me. I'm emotional, grateful, and ready to take on the world with all of you by my side. This is just the beginning!," the post further reads.

