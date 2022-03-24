Uncle Sanjay Kapoor expresses happiness on Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy

Soman Kapoor's pregnancy news has created a buzz in the industry. Her friends and family are so happy and already celebrating. Speaking on the same Anil's younger brother, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep told a news portal, that they are very happy to hear this news adding "The news is great for everyone in our family; we are extremely happy for Sonam and Anand."

Sonam's favorite photographer Dabboo Ratnani also expressed his joy and told the news portal "I am delighted to hear the news of Sonam's pregnancy. It's such happy news. Sonam's love story with Anand Ahuja is special and I'm sure they will enjoy every moment of the pregnancy and will make amazing parents. It's a really special time. I share a great bond with her family. I have shot Sonam's pictures since the pre-release of her debut film ('Saawariya', 2007)."

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced her pregnancy news. She took her Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja, in the pictures she showed her baby bump.

Sonam Kapoor while announcing her pregnancy wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support We can’t wait to welcome you.”



