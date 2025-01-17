"Unique and visionary artist" Cannes Film Festival pays tribute to director David Lynch after his demise

Washington [USA], January 17 : Hollywood is in shock after the critically acclaimed director David Lynch passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday. The Cannes Film Festival has paid tribute to director David Lynch who was a long-time habitue, winning it Palme d'Or prize for Wild at Heart in 1990 and serving as jury president in 2002, reported Deadline.

Mourning the loss of a visionary director, the statement of the Cannes Festival on Instagram read,

"It is with infinite sadness that we learn of the passing of David Lynch, a unique and visionary artist whose work has influenced cinema like few others. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the Festival de Cannes in 1990 for Sailor and Lula (Wild At Heart), then the Prix de la mise en scene (Best Director) in 2001 for Mulholland Drive, he elegantly presided over the Jury in 2002," it continued.

"He leaves behind a rare and timeless body of work, whose films will continue to nourish our imagination and inspire all those who see cinema as an art capable of revealing the unspeakable." read the statement as quoted by Deadline.

The filmmaker's family announced the passing of the director through a Facebook post on Thursday, reported Variety.

Lynch revealed in 2024 that he was diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would likely not be able to leave his house to direct any longer. His family announced his death in a Facebook post, writing,

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole.' It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

David Lynch was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana. His father was a research scientist for the Department of Agriculture, and his peripatetic family lived in the plains states, the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast before settling in Alexandria, Virginia, where Lynch attended high school, reported Variety.

Lynch is a four-time Oscar nominee and received an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2020.

