Uorfi Javed posts against Nagpur CP

Controversies are not new to television actress and Instagram sensation Uorfi Javed. The bold actress has drawn flak multiple times due to her bold clothing and controversial statements.

Uorfi had shared a story on her Instagram account, in which she made objectionable remarks about Nagpur's commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar.

Through this post, she has spoken to the commissioner of police Nagpur and tried to raise her voice for transgenders. Reportedly, Uorfi is displeased with Nagpur CP's decision to ban transgenders from begging at intersections.

She had posted this on Instagram in this regard.