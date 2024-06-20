Upasana Kamineni Konidela Share Heartfelt Video on Klin Kaara’s First Birthday

Global Star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are celebrating their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s first birthday. Upasana shared a heartfelt message and a nostalgic video on social media, featuring special moments from Klin Kaara’s birth and naming ceremony. She wrote, “Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times.”

The couple, who married on June 14, 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Since her birth, Ram Charan and Upasana have delighted fans with glimpses of their daughter on social media. On the professional front, the Global Star is gearing up for the release of ‘Game Changer’, a film about an IAS officer fighting corruption. The movie also stars Kiara Advani. Ram Charan and Kiara had previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’.

Additionally, Ram Charan will star in his 16th film, tentatively titled #RC16, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will be released in multiple languages, and AR Rahman will compose the music. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is also part of the cast.Ram Charan’s fans are eagerly awaiting his next projects, including RC 17, a romantic action entertainer directed by Sukumar. Can’t wait to see what else Ram Charan has in store for us!