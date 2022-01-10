Urfi Javed drops bold pictures in a black bralette, netizens say 'You have such a cheap dressing sense'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been the talk of the town since she entered the Bigg Boss house, her fashion sense is the most widely discussed topic for netizens. We have seen Urfi posting bold and stunning looks of her on Instagram. As many of her fans love Urfi for her amazing dressing sense, but there is a section of netizens who always trolls her for dressing. Again the actress posted some of her stunning and bold pictures on Instagram, wearing a risque black bralette and a mini skirt, no doubt she is looking absolutely firey in the pictures. But as soon as the video went viral many of her fans showered her love on her comments section, while there was a group of netizens who trolled Urfi for her dress, one user wrote 'Apko thand nahi lag rahi?', another one commented, 'This type of dress does not go on you coz you don't have that kind of figure'. Another one wrote 'Look at her jewellery and then look at her dress...Then think about her fashion sense ...and then you will automatically laugh.' 'You have such a cheap dressing sense', wrote another.

But it seems like Urfi doesn't care about the trolls as she goes on experimenting with new styles and fashion. The actress once stated that the trolls don't affect her 'I don't care at all. I don't know why I am like this, but it doesn't bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me' Urfi said.