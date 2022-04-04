Urfi was advised to go for adult web series due to her 'gandi image'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed who is currently the talk of the town and set the major fashion goals with the clothing has now revealed her bad experience in the industry. Talking to a news portal Urfi said that a casting director advised her to do adult web series as she will not get work in TV because of her 'dirty' image.



Urfi said 'the industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me it is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television because your image is so bad. Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hai. What do you mean by Gandi excuse me? I asked him. He told me to go for adult web series as I won’t get good work. I straight away told him that I am not going to do intimate scenes as I am not comfortable. I’ve made it very clear.' Further, while expressing her disappointment over people judging her from her outfits, she said, 'It’s not that I was not offered work. I was but then everything was that same intimate and bold stuff. I feel bad that mere kapdo se kyu Jod rahe ho mere acting ko…I feel like I am a decent actor and I need a chance. But don’t link these two things. My personal life is personal while I am playing a character I’ll be that. Having said that I still know my day will come.'