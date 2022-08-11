'Uri' composer Shashwat Sachdev's debut single 'Awaara Ho' is his love letter to indie music

Mumbai, Aug 11 Music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev, who has given his music to films like 'Uri', 'Attack', 'Phillauri' and 'Veere Di Wedding', released his new single titled 'Awaara Ho' on Thursday. The moody and evocative track, falls in the emergent and popular indie music genre.

The song, written, composed, and sung by Shashwat himself, talks about the transient nature of a relationship, and how the expression of love changes over time.

Talking about his debut track Shashwat said in a statement, "I like making music I want to hear myself. Good pop music should be very simple but still should account for hugely complex things and emotions. And that was my intention with my independent music Aawara Ho with IndieA Records."

The video of the song is in line with its theme. It is a beautifully crafted one-take shot of two people living together, as the camera unobtrusively captures them going about their daily lives.

Sharing his idea of indie music, the composer mentioned, "Indie music to my mind is POP Music, independent of Pop and film templates. And it gives me opportunities to express outside trends of Filmy and performance related expectations. My music has had a beautiful and a very fulfilling journey. Now the journey of OUR music begins."

'Awaara Ho' has been released under a newly established music label IndieA Records and is available to stream on YouTube.

