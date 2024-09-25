Urmila Matondkar Files for Divorce from Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir After Eight Years of Marriage, Say Reports

Bollywood actor and politician Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir are reportedly facing difficulties in their marriage, with rumors of a potential divorce circulating on social media. If reports are to be believed, another divorce is unfolding in Bollywood, as actress Urmila Matondkar has allegedly filed for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, has reportedly made the decision to end their nearly decade-long relationship.

The Rangeela actress has not publicly commented on the situation, and the details regarding their separation remain undisclosed. However, a report suggests that the split is not amicable. An anonymous source from a Mumbai court, where the legal proceedings have been initiated, confirmed the divorce to a news portal.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms".

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding garnered significant attention not only for being interfaith but also due to the 10-year age gap between the couple.

